Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

$75M Fee Award In State Street Row Faces Judge's Scrutiny

Law360, Boston (June 24, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge heard arguments Monday on whether to reduce a $75 million attorney fee award for three firms that brokered a $300 million class action settlement with State Street Corp., saying the firms may have misled him about how fees are typically calculated in massive deals like this one.

In the first of up to three days of hearings, lawyers representing Labaton Sucharow LLP, Thornton Law Firm and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP said the 25% cut of the settlement that they received was reasonable under the circumstances, even in a so-called "megafund" settlement worth hundreds of millions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 10, 2011

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®