Supreme Court Revives Years-Old Deportation Cases

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will weigh whether federal courts can review belated bids by foreign citizens convicted of certain crimes to reopen their deportation cases, reviving a pair of challenges from two men who have already been deported. The justices will examine the Fifth Circuit’s refusal to reopen the removal cases of Dominican citizen Ruben Ovalles and Colombian citizen Pedro Pablo Guerrero-Lasprilla for jurisdictional reasons, giving the two men another chance to win belated deportation relief in light of recent changes in the law. A favorable ruling at the high court, which combined the two cases, could...

