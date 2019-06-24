Kirkland, Latham Steer $410M Natural Gas Services Deal

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Energy company Archrock said Monday it will acquire a fellow natural gas compression services business for $410 million in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Kirkland & Ellis. The agreement will see Houston-based Archrock Inc. take on Elite Compression Services LLC’s assets for about $410 million in cash and Archrock common stock, the announcement said. Both companies specialize in midstream oil and gas infrastructure, specifically natural gas compression services, according to their websites. The deal will tighten Archrock’s focus on compression services and equipment, and enhance its presence in key U.S. energy markets, Archrock President and CEO Brad Childers...

