Shearman & Sterling Adds Texas Bankruptcy Pro

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP has hired a Texas bankruptcy pro from Baker Botts LLP, a move that comes amid an ongoing expansion across the nearly 1,000-attorney firm. Ian E. Roberts, who joined as a partner in Shearman's Houston office, is a restructuring attorney with a particular focus on the energy industry. Over the past few years, he has represented a group of customers in PG&E's $31 billion bankruptcy proceeding and a group of unsecured noteholders in SeaDrill Limited's $8 billion Chapter 11, among other notable cases. Roberts told Law360 on Monday that Shearman's global footprint gives him a solid platform from...

