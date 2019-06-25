Swiss Cable Maker Fights UK Utility's £188M Cartel Claim

Law360, London (June 25, 2019, 10:11 PM BST) -- Swiss industrial giant ABB Ltd. fought a claim from Britain's largest electricity and gas provider for £188.2 million ($239 million) in losses the utility says it suffered from a power cable cartel that rigged the European market for over a decade. ABB and its power-cable manufacturing subsidiary, ABB AB, denied any involvement in the alleged anti-competitive conduct in their June 20 High Court filing. Other ABB units also named in the suit are also not liable for the alleged European Union rule violation, the filing said. "For the avoidance of doubt, however, the ABB defendants deny that any ABB defendant participated...

