DOJ Says CVS-Aetna Judge 'Compromised' Its Discretion

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice continues to try to wrest back control of the narrative guiding a D.C. federal judge’s review of its deal clearing CVS’ purchase of Aetna, arguing Friday that its judgment takes priority, not outside pricing concerns. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon “not only compromised the United States’ constitutionally protected prosecutorial discretion” when expanding his review beyond the concerns raised by the government, the DOJ said, “but also interfered with the United States’ ability to manage its resources to best serve American consumers.” The DOJ wants Judge Leon’s review focused only on competitive overlap between the merging...

