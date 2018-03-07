High Court Passes On Wis. Butter Grading Law Case

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition to hear a case regarding whether or not a Wisconsin state law requiring butter to be graded before hitting store shelves is constitutional. The Seventh Circuit upheld the law in October, delivering a defeat to the lawsuit filed by Ohio-based artisan butter maker Minerva Dairy Inc. Under a state law dating back more than six decades, Wisconsin licenses taste-testers to evaluate 18 different flavor characteristics — in addition to other traits like body, texture, salt and packaging — in butters intended for market. Minerva contended this violates its constitutional due process rights and...

