House Expected To Hear Paper Ballot Voting Bill This Week

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Democrat-sponsored bill that would mandate the use of paper ballots and expand post-election audits is expected to be considered on the House floor this week, likely Thursday, according to a House administration committee source. The Securing America’s Federal Elections Act, or SAFE Act, is slated for debate before the full U.S. House of Representatives after its administration and rules committees signed off on the measure on Friday and Monday. The bill calls for a range of election security changes, including requiring voter-verified paper ballots, expanding the use of post-election audits of results and barring voting machines from being connected to the...

