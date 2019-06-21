Altria, Juul Say Teen Vaping Habits Suit Belongs In Fed Court

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. and e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. said Friday that a Florida couple can't use their teenage son's nicotine addiction as the basis for a strict liability claim against two Florida retailers and that the suit should be moved to federal court. Altria, which owns a 35% stake in Juul, argued that Craig and Julie Shapiro haven't alleged any actual injury their 14-year-old son has suffered from his habit of smoking e-cigarettes. Without one, they can't bring their strict liability claim against the only two defendants in the case considered as Florida citizens — My Vapor Hut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS