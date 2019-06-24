Wigge, Walthon Guide $169M Swedish Portfolio Deal

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Wigge & Partners guided real estate investment firm Nyfosa on its purchase, announced Monday, of 21 properties across Sweden from developer Klövern for a combined 1.570 billion Swedish krona ($168.8 million), a matter on which Walthon Advokater guided Klövern. The properties are in four cities — Örebro, Malmö, Haninge and Växjö — and have a combined 123,000 square meters (1,323,961 square feet) of space. Örebro is in central Sweden, west of Stockholm, while Malmö is in the southwestern corner of the country, not far from Copenhagen, Denmark. Haninge is just south of Stockholm, and Växjö is in the south of Sweden....

