Church Abuse Publicity May Undermine Relaxed Pa. Time Bar

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Those claiming to have been sexually abused by priests in Pennsylvania may have a hard time pleading ignorance about cover-ups by the Roman Catholic Church as they look to take advantage of a ruling breathing new life into previously time-barred lawsuits, attorneys say. A three-judge Pennsylvania Superior Court panel ruled earlier this month that jurors should be allowed to decide whether efforts by the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown to cover up reports of sexual abuse by clergymen tolled the statute of limitations on fraud and conspiracy claims leveled by a woman who says she was abused by a priest there decades ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS