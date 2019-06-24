4 Highlights As Trump Orders Health Price Transparency

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Monday directed federal regulators to force greater disclosure of prices charged by hospitals, predicting that "the cost of health care will go way, way down" as a result. Here, Law360 explores four highlights from Trump’s executive order, which quickly proved controversial. Order Requires Several Agency Actions The president’s executive order on pricing transparency, unveiled on Monday afternoon following a White House ceremony, gave the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 60 days to propose a rule that would compel hospitals to publicly post "standard charge information." According to the order, the disclosures would reflect rates negotiated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS