Supervisor's Question About Union Was Legal, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A supervisor at a warehouse company didn’t break labor law by asking an employee about a prospective union, but the company did illegally fire the worker based on cooked-up productivity data, the Second Circuit ruled Monday. A three-judge panel upheld a large portion of a December 2017 ruling by the National Labor Relations Board that wholesale warehouse operator Bozzuto’s Inc. committed a series of National Labor Relations Act violations in connection with a union drive, but upended a board finding that a company supervisor illegally interrogated one of the workers involved in the organizing effort when a supervisor asked him, “What’s going...

