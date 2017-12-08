'Negotiating Class' Bid Slammed In Opioid MDL

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Drug distributors, pharmacies and state attorneys general on Monday launched a salvo against a novel bid by local governments in the opioid multidistrict litigation to create a "negotiating class" to seek a global settlement of claims that drug companies fueled the opioid crisis. In separate filings, the pharmacies, drug distributors and state attorneys general voiced their opposition to a recent proposal by roughly 40 local governments to certify a class to negotiate a deal with thousands of municipalities. Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and other drug distributors said that while the proposal to create a bloc of cities and counties to pursue...

