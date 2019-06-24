Insurance Appraisers Can't Show Bias, Colo. Justices Say

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A split Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that appraisers in property insurance disputes are not permitted to favor one party over the other, reviving Owners Insurance Co.'s challenge of a condominium association's $3 million appraisal award for hail damage. In a 5-2 decision, the Colorado justices upended a state appellate panel's ruling blessing the award issued to Dakota Station II Condominium Association Inc., which owns a Denver-area condominium complex. The crux of Owners' dispute with Dakota is a common provision in the association's property policy stating that, in the event of any disagreements over the value of a claim, the insurer...

