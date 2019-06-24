McAfee Says Ex-Sales Workers Stole Trade Secrets

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- McAfee LLC hit a group of former employees with a federal lawsuit on Monday accusing them of stealing company trade secrets and then heading to a competitor, saying they all signed agreements requiring they keep the cybersecurity software company's confidential information a secret. The company hit former sales support workers Jennifer Kinney, Alan Coe and Percy Tejeda with a complaint in Texas federal court, naming their new employer Tanium Inc. as a defendant as well. They all had firsthand knowledge of McAfee's sales and customer strategies, the complaint said, and a forensic review of company computers showed its confidential and proprietary...

