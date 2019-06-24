Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

McAfee Says Ex-Sales Workers Stole Trade Secrets

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- McAfee LLC hit a group of former employees with a federal lawsuit on Monday accusing them of stealing company trade secrets and then heading to a competitor, saying they all signed agreements requiring they keep the cybersecurity software company's confidential information a secret.

The company hit former sales support workers Jennifer Kinney, Alan Coe and Percy Tejeda with a complaint in Texas federal court, naming their new employer Tanium Inc. as a defendant as well.

They all had firsthand knowledge of McAfee's sales and customer strategies, the complaint said, and a forensic review of company computers showed its confidential and proprietary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 24, 2019

Law Firms

Companies