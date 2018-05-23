6th Circ. Says Cleveland Ex-Cop's Bias Suit Rightly Tossed

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit declined Monday to revive a former Cleveland police officer's suit alleging he was discriminated against for being black and ultimately forced into retirement, finding that he didn't show he was treated differently from comparable officers. The three-judge panel said in its order that Christopher Harper's discrimination claims against the city of Cleveland didn't pass muster under the burden-shifting framework established by the U.S. Supreme Court in McDonnell Douglas v. Green in 1973. Because Harper couldn't point to nonblack workers who were treated more favorably in similar situations, he failed to satisfy the first part of the framework, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS