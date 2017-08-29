Enzo's DNA Testing Patents Don't Hold Up, Fed. Circ. Affirms

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed a Delaware federal court’s decision to invalidate a pair of Enzo Life Sciences Inc.’s DNA testing patents, in a win for Abbott Laboratories, Roche and Becton Dickinson. The court affirmed U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark's 2017 invalidation Thursday without publicly expanding on its decision. The trial court had found that the patents were invalid because they didn’t adequately explain how to make the inventions. Enzo sued several companies in 2012, including Abbott Laboratories and Abbott Molecular Inc., Becton Dickinson & Co., Hologic Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., accusing them of infringing a mix of three patents related to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS