Oxus Won't Look To Revive $1.2B Mining Claim

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Defunct precious metals mining company Oxus Gold PLC will not challenge a decision issued by a Paris appeals court last month affirming a disappointing $13 million arbitral award against Uzbekistan following a dispute over two mining projects. Administrators for the company said Tuesday that it would "not be feasible" to challenge the decision issued by the Paris Court of Appeal, in which the court dismissed in its entirety Oxus Gold's application to partially annul the 2015 award rejecting all the company's claims relating to a base metals project and most of the claims relating to a gold mining project Oxus had invested...

