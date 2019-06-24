Ex-Chicago Pol Gets 1 Year For Stealing From Charity Fund

Law360, Chicago (June 24, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A former Chicago alderman who admitted he solicited donations for a ward charity fund and then used the money to pay for personal expenses was sentenced Monday in Illinois federal court to one year and one day in prison. During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso expressly rejected Willie Cochran's contention that forcing him to spend time behind bars wouldn't help to generally deter politicians from committing similar misconduct. Prior political corruption sentences may not have had the desired effect, "but that doesn't mean that it doesn't have an effect," the judge said. "I equate the argument that was made with the invitation...

