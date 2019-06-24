Depositions Barred In $14B Maxus Bankruptcy Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Monday that Repsol SA and YPF SA cannot use depositions obtained as part of a New Jersey suit to defend a $14 billion environmental cleanup and fraudulent transfer suit brought by the litigation trust established under subsidiary Maxus Energy Corp.'s Chapter 11 plan. In a 10-page letter opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said the energy companies' motions to use depositions obtained in the New Jersey action in the trust's adversary suit were "premature" as there has been no explanation of what depositions would be used or evidence to show those deposed previously are not...

