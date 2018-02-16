Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Venezuela Oil Minister Fights $1.4B Default Judgment

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's former energy minister told a Texas federal judge Monday to set aside a $1.4 billion judgment against him because he argues he didn't have a chance to respond to the false allegations against him.

The final judgment in favor of Harvest Natural Resources Inc. and its subsidiary HNR Energia BV was entered by U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal on March 1, according to court records, in a suit where the Houston energy company claimed it was forced out of business because it refused to bribe officials at the Venezuelan state-run Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

A $472 million judgment against Rafael Dario...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

470(Racketeer/Corrupt Organization)

Judge

Date Filed

February 16, 2018

