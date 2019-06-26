Winston & Strawn Nabs Trade Partner From Crowell & Moring

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn has boosted its white collar regulatory defense and investigations practice in Washington, D.C., with an international trade expert from Crowell & Moring LLP. Christopher Monahan has joined the firm as partner, following eight years as counsel at Crowell & Morning and another four years as an associate at Reed Smith LLP. He's following Cari Stinebower, who Monahan worked with for seven years before she left Crowell & Moring for Winston & Strawn in April. Monahan's practice is based on export controls and sanctions, including helping multinational clients comply with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the Export Administration...

