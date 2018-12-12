Venezuela Faces Default Judgment Bid Over $43M Award

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Europe asked a Delaware federal court to enter a default judgment against Venezuela and direct it to pay a $43 million award over the seizure of the company's fracking supply plant. Saint-Gobain said that in response to its complaint in December seeking to enforce an arbitration award, Venezuela and the state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA have refused to respond. In June, the clerk of court entered a default against those entities and Saint-Gobain said it was now proper for the federal court to enter a default judgment and enforce payment. Saint-Gobain launched arbitration proceedings at the International...

