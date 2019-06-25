Anti-Robocall Bill Sails Through House Subcommittee

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A House subcommittee voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to move forward a wide-ranging bill intended to crack down on unwanted automated phone calls, readying the legislation to face the full House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, also known as H.R. 3375, is an amalgamation of several bills that would generally enroll customers in free call-blocking programs and take more aggressive rulemaking steps to ensure people only get calls they ask to receive. The bill would also force carriers to implement call-verification technology to weed out illegally masked numbers and give the Federal Communications Commission more time to track...

