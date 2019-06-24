Trump Set To Meet One-On-One With 8 World Leaders At G-20

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet individually with at least eight world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia President Vladimir Putin, at this week's G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, a senior administration official said Monday. Also slated for bilateral meetings with the president are Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japan Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Germany Prime Minister Angela Merkel, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the official said during a conference call with the press Monday evening. The summit will be held June 28...

