WTO Dispute Roundup: Food Fights Continue To Rage

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- In Law360’s latest look at the World Trade Organization’s Dispute Settlement Body, two panels were formed to hear cases dealing with restrictions on fresh olives and chicken imports, while China agreed to comply with a decision that faulted its use of import quotas on corn, wheat and rice. Spanish Olive Battle Gets Salty Monday’s meeting of the DSB in Geneva saw the establishment of a panel to examine the European Union’s complaint against U.S. anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Spanish olives. The U.S. blocked the EU’s initial panel request at last month’s meeting but the panel was automatically constituted Monday when...

