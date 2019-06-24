HHS Sued For Medicare Payout Formula After Justices' Ruling

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen hospitals have urged a D.C. federal court to invalidate a formula the federal government uses to calculate Medicare payments to those caring for a large number of low-income patients, just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it had not been properly implemented. The hospitals from seven states including California, Missouri and Virginia argued in a lawsuit Monday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ formula issued in 2014 to calculate so-called disproportionate share hospital, or DSH, payments has lowered the overall amount they should receive for uncompensated care. The agency never “explained why the...

