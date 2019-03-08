No Need To Join Patent Pingpong Match, Justices Told

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court doesn't need to step into a jurisdictional "pingpong" game between the Federal Circuit and the Fifth Circuit over antitrust allegations of patent fraud because the disagreement no longer exists, an electronics manufacturer told the justices Monday. The Federal Circuit resolved the dispute when it agreed to take on, and ultimately keep nixed, Xitronix Corp.'s antitrust suit against KLA-Tencor Corp., KLA said in a reply brief opposing the plaintiff's certiorari bid. It doesn't matter, according to the brief, that the Federal Circuit had originally deflected the case to the Fifth Circuit only to agree to hear the matter after the Fifth Circuit...

