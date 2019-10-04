Supreme Court Will Revisit Abortion Rights Battleground

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a Louisiana law that would require abortion doctors to hold admitting privileges at local hospitals, setting up a major test of how the new conservative majority will approach abortion rights. The high court, which in February preliminarily blocked Louisiana’s Act 620 from taking effect, on Friday granted a petition from a Shreveport abortion clinic called Hope Medical Group for Women to examine the law’s constitutionality. A divided Fifth Circuit upheld the law, which is virtually identical to a Texas statute that the Supreme Court gutted in 2016. “Louisiana is openly defying the...

