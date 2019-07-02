Ex-DOJ Money Laundering Expert Joins Squire Patton Boggs

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has added another former official from the U.S. Department of Justice to its government investigations and white collar practice, this time tapping a former deputy chief of the DOJ's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section. The firm announced last week that financial crime wiz Clay W. Porter has joined its Washington, D.C., office as a partner, making him the fourth former federal prosecutor to step onto the firm's government investigations and white collar team in the past 18 months. At the DOJ between 2010 and 2017, Porter supervised roughly 160 attorneys and staff, investigating allegations of sanction...

