FTD Says Ch. 11 Bonus Plan Includes Difficult Benchmarks

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt flower retailer FTD Companies Inc. countered an objection to its Chapter 11 incentive bonus plan Monday, saying the performance benchmarks included in the proposal were difficult to achieve for its insider employees. In its reply, FTD said the agreed-upon price in an asset purchase agreement with a stalking horse bidder was “just barely above” the minimum price benchmark to trigger a bonus payment, contrary to an objection from the Office of the United States Trustee, which argued that the stalking horse deal would entitle covered employees to a large portion of the $5 million incentive bonus pool. The debtor said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS