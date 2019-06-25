Whirlpool's Door Handles Get Duties, Commerce Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Door handles imported from China by Whirlpool Corp. are subject to tariffs on Chinese aluminum extrusions, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday, closing the book on the appliance manufacturer's challenge of the duties after it recently dropped its challenge. In a notice published in the Federal Register, Commerce said it was issuing a second ruling that Whirlpool's door handles were within the scope of anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on aluminum extrusions imported from China. The department had already once found the handles to be covered by the orders, and the manufacturer contested the initial ruling in 2014. But Whirlpool...

