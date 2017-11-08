Japan’s Largest Bank To Pay NY $33M Over AML Dispute

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- While it denies any wrongdoing, Japan's largest bank agreed on Monday to pay $33 million to resolve claims from New York regulators that it flaunted anti-money laundering requirements while operating in the state. The New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Attorney General's Office likewise deny counterclaims from MUFG Bank Ltd., which previously sought a declaratory judgment that federal licenses it was issued in late 2017 barred the Empire State regulators from bringing enforcement actions against the bank for a variety of alleged misconduct. "After engaging in arms-length negotiations to avoid the expense, burden and uncertainty of...

