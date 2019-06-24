Tesla Gets Tariff Waiver For Japanese Aluminum Battery Parts

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. won't have to pay a 10% tariff on aluminum parts imported from Japan to be used in the batteries that power the Silicon Valley company's electric cars, the U.S. Commerce Department has determined. The Commerce Department said the aluminum products in question are "not produced in the United States in a sufficient and reasonably available amount or of a satisfactory quality," according to a document dated June 5 and posted June 21 on a government clearinghouse website for regulatory actions. The agency also found that "no overriding national security concerns require that this exclusion request be denied notwithstanding the...

