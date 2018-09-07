Offensive Trademarks Ruling: 4 Parts You Need To Read

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court says the government can no longer refuse to register curse words and other offensive material as trademarks, but don't go filing that profanity-laden application until you read Monday's decision. The ruling on Monday, in favor of a man named Erik Brunetti and his streetwear brand “Fuct,” struck down a decades-old provision of the federal Lanham Act that said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office must refuse "immoral or scandalous" trademarks. Issued two years after the justices struck down a closely related ban on racist trademarks like "Redskins," the high court said the "scandalous" provision violated the First...

