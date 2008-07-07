Gov't Says Epstein Victims Can't Scrap Nonprosecution Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said Monday that billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s victims are not entitled to the relief they’re seeking — namely the reopening of the criminal case against Epstein and an apology — but offered to participate in a hearing at which victims can provide statements. The government said the Crime Victims Rights Act, under which two of Epstein’s victims sued to challenge the nonprosecution agreement, does not provide for the relief they want, which includes a detailed explanation from prosecutors about their decision, an apology and monetary sanctions. The court found in the victims’ favor in February and ruled that...

