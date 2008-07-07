Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Gov't Says Epstein Victims Can't Scrap Nonprosecution Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said Monday that billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s victims are not entitled to the relief they’re seeking — namely the reopening of the criminal case against Epstein and an apology — but offered to participate in a hearing at which victims can provide statements.

The government said the Crime Victims Rights Act, under which two of Epstein’s victims sued to challenge the nonprosecution agreement, does not provide for the relief they want, which includes a detailed explanation from prosecutors about their decision, an apology and monetary sanctions.

The court found in the victims’ favor in February and ruled that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 7, 2008

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®