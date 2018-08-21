Calif. Rep. Slams Corruption Case As Anti-Trump 'Charade'

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter lambasted the government's prosecution of a case accusing him of using more than a quarter-million dollars in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, calling it a political "charade" linked to his support for President Donald Trump. Hunter asked a California federal court on Monday to toss the case against him. The Republican congressman said the charges are tainted by the appearance of political bias, because prosecutors on the case had engaged in "partisan" activities, including attending a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign. Pointing out that he was the first member of...

