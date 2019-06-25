4 Firms Guide AbbVie’s $63B Bet On Allergan

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT) -- AbbVie, led by Kirkland and McCann Fitzgerald, on Tuesday inked a $63 billion deal for Ireland-based Allergan, advised by Wachtell and Arthur Cox, paving the way for the creation of a pharmaceutical behemoth. A combined AbbVie Inc. and Allergan plc stands to foster a top position in the across immunology, hematologic oncology, medical aesthetics, neuroscience, women's health, eye care and virology areas, the companies said. "This is a transformational transaction for both companies and achieves unique and complementary strategic objectives," Richard A. Gonzalez, AbbVie chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "The combination of AbbVie and Allergan increases our ability to...

