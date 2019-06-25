AIA Time Bar Gives High Court Chance To Clarify Cuozzo

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- In its first America Invents Act case three years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court sketched out boundaries on the scope of appellate review for Patent Trial and Appeal Board institution decisions. Now the justices have a chance to sharpen those lines in a case involving the parent company of YellowPages.com. The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a case brought by Dex Media Inc. after the Federal Circuit wiped out a PTAB decision that invalidated a Click-to-Call Technologies patent on an anonymous phone call system. The appeals court said Dex challenged the patent too late. The cert grant comes almost three...

