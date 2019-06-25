Saba Capital Urges Chancery To Undo BlackRock Proxy Block

Law360, Wilmington (June 25, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Saba Capital Master Fund told a Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday that two BlackRock Advisors trusts manufactured a bylaw deadline to disqualify the fund's candidates from an upcoming trustee proxy vote, and urged the court to allow voting for the banished candidates. But an attorney for BlackRock argued during a hearing in Wilmington that hedge fund Saba Capital was plainly too late in returning a questionnaire intended to verify the eligibility of its four candidates for a July 8 meeting, and said Saba was seeking a preliminary injunction to get around a problem of its own making....

