Thornton Atty Admits To 'Stupid Mistake' In State Street Case

Law360, Boston (June 25, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The managing partner at Thornton Law Firm testified in Boston federal court Tuesday that he signed a false declaration in support of attorney fees without ever reading it in full, saying he made a "stupid mistake" in a $300 million class action settlement with State Street in which the billing practices of three firms have been called into question. Garrett Bradley, a former high-ranking Democratic state representative in Massachusetts, apologized to U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf for the mishap and called it a "sloppy effort." He said that when the declaration was brought to his desk in 2016, he read the...

