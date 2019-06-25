Misconduct Allegations Trumped Up, Fla. Regulator Claims

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida banking regulator under siege for sexual harassment allegations filed suit Monday accusing a lobbyist and the state's chief financial officer of conspiring to embellish workplace misconduct stories to force him out, saying the maneuver was part of their “powerful but corrupt enterprise.” Ronald Rubin — who runs the Office of Financial Regulation but was suspended in May — claims state elected Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis runs a system of “blackmail and intimidation” to extract illegal campaign contributions, install loyalists and boot “outsiders” who might expose such activities. The suit, filed in Miami-Dade County state court, is the latest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS