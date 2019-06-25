FTD's Ch. 11 Sale Timeline, Employee Bonuses OK'd In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (June 25, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt flower retailer FTD Companies Inc. received court approval Tuesday in Delaware for its proposed sale timeline and employee bonus plans after telling the court it had finalized asset purchase agreements with stalking horse bidders and reduced the bonus pool for critical workers. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Timothy W. Hoffmann of Jones Day said FTD had reached final agreement on the terms of asset purchase agreements with three proposed stalking horse bidders late Monday that would bring in more than $100 million to the Chapter 11 estate. While the terms of the agreements are sealed in court documents,...

