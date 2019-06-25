Womble Bond Nabs Privacy Partner In Boston

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond has added a former Burns & Levinson attorney to its privacy and cybersecurity practice group, bolstering its growing Boston office that opened its doors in late 2017. Peter McLaughlin, who has over 20 years of experience advising clients on how to handle corporate and personal information and comply with cybersecurity, privacy and data protection standards, joined Womble Bond Dickinson as a partner June 21 after almost two years at Boston-based Burns & Levinson LLP. "Womble is eager to build its health care and life sciences practice and privacy and data are an important component to all of that. So...

