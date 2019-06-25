NJ Judge Can't Nix Subpoenas In Restrictive Covenants Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey court did not have the authority to consider bids to quash out-of-state subpoenas served by a marketing business in its suit against a former employee over claims he violated restrictive covenants, a state appeals court said Tuesday. In a published opinion, a three-judge Appellate Division panel said the court properly dismissed for lack of jurisdiction motions from Louis Hudyman seeking to quash the subpoenas that Catalina Marketing Corp. served in New York on his current employer, Quotient Technology Inc., citing New Jersey's adoption of the Uniform Interstate Depositions and Discovery Act. Under that law, an application for a...

