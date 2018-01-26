Fuel Blend Guidance Can’t Be Challenged, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Valero Energy Corp. can't challenge U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidance on how it reviews a renewable fuel program because the informal action didn't affect regulated entities, the D.C. Circuit said on Tuesday. Valero, a major independent refiner, is unhappy with how the EPA is carrying out the renewable fuel standards program and argued the agency is shirking its duty under the Clean Air Act to periodically review the program. U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan, writing for a unanimous panel, said guidance issued by the EPA in November 2017 isn't considered a final agency action that's reviewable by the federal courts because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS