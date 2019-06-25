Assistive Comms Co. Pushes Back On UK Merger Concerns

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A company that supplies assistive communications technologies for individuals with disabilities asked the U.K.'s competition watchdog Monday to reconsider its findings that a completed deal has hurt competition and should be unwound. The Competition and Markets Authority provisionally found in May that Tobii Dynavox's acquisition of Smartbox Assistive Technology Ltd. has hurt competition for the supply of augmentative and assistive communication, or AAC, technology in the U.K. and should be undone. The company makes tools to help people with complex speech and language needs communicate, and the CMA said the deal could result in higher prices and less investment in development...

