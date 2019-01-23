Trans Professor's Title VII Claim Falls Short, Judge Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has recommended tossing a transgender University of Arizona professor's claim that his health plan's failure to cover gender reassignment violates federal anti-discrimination law, but said the professor's claim that his constitutional rights were violated should survive. U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman on Monday recommended dismissing associate professor Russell B. Toomey's claim that the state and the Arizona Board of Regents flouted Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, saying the denial of his bid for preapproval for a hysterectomy wasn't based on sex. Specifically, the magistrate judge said that bias based on his transgender status alone...

