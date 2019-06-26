A Chat With Ballard Spahr Diversity Chief Virginia Essandoh

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT) -- In this monthly series, legal recruiting experts from Major Lindsey & Africa interview law firm management from Am Law 200 firms and other industry leaders about how they navigate an increasingly competitive business environment. In the final part of this series, Carlos Pauling talks with Virginia G. Essandoh, chief diversity officer at Ballard Spahr LLP. Essandoh began her career with Altman Weil Inc. as a consultant where she advised law firms and legal agencies on diversity and gender initiatives and strategic planning. In 2008, she joined Ballard Spahr as the second director of diversity. In 2011, Essandoh was promoted to CDO and named...

